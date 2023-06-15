IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

