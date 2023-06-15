IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $318.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.81 and a 200 day moving average of $317.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.