IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 17,639 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments comprises about 0.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 950.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 302,823 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 146.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOUR opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

