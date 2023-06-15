IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 202 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

LHX opened at $190.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

