IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 2,366 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for about 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after buying an additional 314,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after buying an additional 230,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

