IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 28,225 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

