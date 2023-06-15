IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 4,434 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.