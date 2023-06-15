IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 964 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

