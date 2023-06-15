IMA Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,574.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,238.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 260,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,812. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $158.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

