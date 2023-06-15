Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,949 shares during the quarter. Impinj accounts for about 16.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Impinj worth $298,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Impinj by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,285 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $548,522.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,365 shares in the company, valued at $36,913,603.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,218 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

