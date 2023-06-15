Informa (LON:INF) Hits New 12-Month High at $734.80

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 734.80 ($9.19) and last traded at GBX 730.29 ($9.14), with a volume of 1163052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 704.40 ($8.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.38) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.51) to GBX 690 ($8.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.07) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.29 ($9.06).

Informa Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 670.67. The firm has a market cap of £10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,817.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Articles

