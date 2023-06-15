Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Insulet comprises approximately 4.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 9,577.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,569 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $283.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.59. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $192.33 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

