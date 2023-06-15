Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Shares Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,746 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at $728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth about $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTE opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

