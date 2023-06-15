Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.47. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 14,323 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% during the first quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

