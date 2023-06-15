Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSJO stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1224 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

