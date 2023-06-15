Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.91

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.91 and last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

