Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Position Reduced by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0706 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.