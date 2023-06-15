Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is IMA Wealth Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,805,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,516,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,758,000 after buying an additional 645,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

