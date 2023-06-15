ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of IONR opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. ioneer has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

