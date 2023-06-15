iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 189.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of STIP opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.