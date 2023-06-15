iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,388,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,417 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 796,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $52.89.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.