iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $26,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.