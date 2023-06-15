iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.22

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 9156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 5,676,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,089,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after buying an additional 1,498,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after buying an additional 525,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,272,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

