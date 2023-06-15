iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.87

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.87 and last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 3319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

