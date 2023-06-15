iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $439.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.57.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
