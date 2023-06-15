iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $439.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.