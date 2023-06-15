iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $255.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

