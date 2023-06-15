iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

