iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.33 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

