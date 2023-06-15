iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the May 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $46.87.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.