iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the May 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $46.87.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
