iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,060,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period.

REET stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

