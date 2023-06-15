iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 358.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189,745 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

HYG stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

