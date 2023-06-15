iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.97

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 2919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $786.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 112.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

