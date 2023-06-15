iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 7.4% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
