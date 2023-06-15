iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.47

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.47 and last traded at $154.47, with a volume of 1497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.33.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $913.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,983,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

