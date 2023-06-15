iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.83

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 766996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

