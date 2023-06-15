iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.10

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.10 and last traded at $123.05, with a volume of 22891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.03.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.