iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 180,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 224,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

