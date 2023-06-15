iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Raised by Georgetown University

Georgetown University boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 20.5% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $52,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWV stock opened at $250.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.62.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

