iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $107.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.19. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

