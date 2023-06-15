iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 812.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $516.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $516.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

