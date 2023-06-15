iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.75

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 11638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

