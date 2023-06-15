iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 55,465 shares.The stock last traded at $81.39 and had previously closed at $81.78.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $958.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

