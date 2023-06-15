Janesh Moorjani Sells 6,437 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,096,297.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Elastic Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.07.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
