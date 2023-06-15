Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $124.58

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.58 and last traded at $126.32, with a volume of 27999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

