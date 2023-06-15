Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $124.58

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.58 and last traded at $126.32, with a volume of 27999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

