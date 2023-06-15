Jean M. Hobby Sells 3,625 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

