Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.73.

CTLT opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after purchasing an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Catalent by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

