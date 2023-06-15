John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $14.67 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $19.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

