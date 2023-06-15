Jonathan Chadwick Sells 16,625 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Confluent Price Performance
Shares of CFLT opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.