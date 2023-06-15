Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,761 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $773,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,410,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,323,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $203.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 521.42 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $261.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
