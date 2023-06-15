Joseph W. Iv Dews Sells 11,250 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

inTEST Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.